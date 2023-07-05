Waco woman sentenced to 10 Years in federal prison for identity theft and credit card fraud

SHERMAN, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco woman has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for identity theft and credit card fraud.

Ashley Renee Cagle, 43, pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and access device fraud and was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant.

According to evidence presented in court, Cagle was arrested by McKinney Police Department officers in May of 2021 when she was found to be in possession of stolen United States mail, along with multiple credit and debit cards.

Further investigation revealed Cagle engaged in wire fraud when she passed a check using another person’s driver license number at a Wal Mart in East Texas.

According to information presented during the sentencing hearing, six businesses suffered financial losses as a result of Cagle’s fraudulent check passing scheme.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Mazzant noted Cagle’s extensive criminal history and the need for protection of the public when he sentenced Cagle to a term of ten years in federal prison.

“This case is an example of the hard work of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Secret Service investigating identity theft, wire fraud, and mail theft and bringing these cases to prosecution by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” said U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs.

“Identity theft causes harm not only to businesses who are defrauded, but to those individuals whose private information is used to carry out the crime. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to partner with federal and local law enforcement to investigate and vigorously prosecute these offenses.”

This case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the U.S. Secret Service and the McKinney Police Department.

