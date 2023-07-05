Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco woman sentenced to 10 Years in federal prison for identity theft and credit card fraud

.
.(.)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco woman has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for identity theft and credit card fraud.

Ashley Renee Cagle, 43, pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and access device fraud and was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant.

According to evidence presented in court, Cagle was arrested by McKinney Police Department officers in May of 2021 when she was found to be in possession of stolen United States mail, along with multiple credit and debit cards.

Further investigation revealed Cagle engaged in wire fraud when she passed a check using another person’s driver license number at a Wal Mart in East Texas.

According to information presented during the sentencing hearing, six businesses suffered financial losses as a result of Cagle’s fraudulent check passing scheme.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Mazzant noted Cagle’s extensive criminal history and the need for protection of the public when he sentenced Cagle to a term of ten years in federal prison.

“This case is an example of the hard work of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Secret Service investigating identity theft, wire fraud, and mail theft and bringing these cases to prosecution by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” said U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs.

“Identity theft causes harm not only to businesses who are defrauded, but to those individuals whose private information is used to carry out the crime. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to partner with federal and local law enforcement to investigate and vigorously prosecute these offenses.”

This case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the U.S. Secret Service and the McKinney Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
Amanda Guerra
Mother of Temple girl who was subject of Amber Alert taken into custody on emergency detention order
Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s signing of HB 1819 into law, Texas cities and counties will no...
Waco, Belton officials react to Gov. Abbott’s new bill eliminating youth curfews beginning Sep. 1
Kandis Eaton-Autrey and Jeffrey Nevarez
Lorena couple arrested after mother’s boyfriend allegedly beat woman’s child
New safari treehouse experience opens in Groesbeck
Safari, treehouse vacation spot opens in Groesbeck

Latest News

The White House
Substance found in White House confirmed to be cocaine
Witness: driver intentionally ran over geese near Cornerstone Park in Henderson
Las Vegas driver intentionally ran over geese
Jim Peckey, a former U.S. Navy petty officer now living in Abilene, holds a plaque honoring his...
As veteran disability claims soar, unaccredited coaches profit off frustration with VA system
East Texas authorities chase car in Caddo Parish
Caught on camera: Car chase from Texas into Louisiana makes for tense moments