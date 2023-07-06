10 Things to Do: July 8-9
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas! Click on the hyperlinks below for the details.
1. 2023 TriWaco
2. Downtown Temple Market on the Square
3. Live Music Brunch with Eric & Thomas Unplugged
5. Black Girl Therapy- Stage Play- Killeen
7. McLennan County Master Gardeners: Native Plants & Grasses
9. MC Magic, Lil Rob and Baby Bash
10. 2023 Levitt AMP Waco Music Series: The Union Revival with Sean Anderson & Friends
