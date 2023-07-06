Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

10 Things to Do: July 8-9

(KWTX)
(KWTX)(KWTX)
By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas! Click on the hyperlinks below for the details.

1. 2023 TriWaco

2. Downtown Temple Market on the Square

3. Live Music Brunch with Eric & Thomas Unplugged

4. Name That Tune Bingo

5. Black Girl Therapy- Stage Play- Killeen

6. Texas Ranger Talks

7. McLennan County Master Gardeners: Native Plants & Grasses

8. Salado Farmers Market

9. MC Magic, Lil Rob and Baby Bash

10. 2023 Levitt AMP Waco Music Series: The Union Revival with Sean Anderson & Friends

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s signing of HB 1819 into law, Texas cities and counties will no...
Waco, Belton officials react to Gov. Abbott’s new bill eliminating youth curfews beginning Sep. 1
Amanda Guerra
Mother of Temple girl who was subject of Amber Alert taken into custody on emergency detention order
Kandis Eaton-Autrey and Jeffrey Nevarez
Lorena couple arrested after mother’s boyfriend allegedly beat woman’s child
New safari treehouse experience opens in Groesbeck
Safari, treehouse vacation spot opens in Groesbeck

Latest News

K9 officers with WPD now have car systems that are able to detect high temperatures.
Waco Police Department taking measures to protect their K9 officers from rising temperatures
She was last seen at midnight on June 9, 2023, at the 6500 block of Fitzgerald St.
Fort Worth police are asking for help searching for a missing child
Elderly Houston man robbed while working on his car in parking lot
Ana Delia Ruiz, 40, remains jailed under bonds totaling $23,000 after her arrest on...
Woman charged in severe abuse of malnourished toddler in McLennan County