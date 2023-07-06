Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

3-year-old dies after wandering away from playground, found facedown in lake

Nebraska authorities say a 3-year-old child has died after falling into a lake. (Source: WOWT)
By WOWT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Police in Nebraska say a child who wandered away from her family and fell into a lake over the holiday weekend has died.

According to the Omaha Police Department, a 3-year-old girl was reported missing last Saturday after she walked away from her father while they were at a park playground.

Officers said they were called by the girl’s father about her going missing before the mother ended up finding the child facedown in Lake Zorinsky.

The department said a person was performing CPR on the girl when officers arrived at the lake. They took over lifesaving measures until medics arrived.

The 3-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital but later died.

Omaha police did not immediately identify the family involved.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s signing of HB 1819 into law, Texas cities and counties will no...
Waco, Belton officials react to Gov. Abbott’s new bill eliminating youth curfews beginning Sep. 1
Amanda Guerra
Mother of Temple girl who was subject of Amber Alert taken into custody on emergency detention order
Kandis Eaton-Autrey and Jeffrey Nevarez
Lorena couple arrested after mother’s boyfriend allegedly beat woman’s child
New safari treehouse experience opens in Groesbeck
Safari, treehouse vacation spot opens in Groesbeck

Latest News

student loan repayment plans
Meta's 'Threads' takes on Twitter
Police were sent to the intersection of S. Fort Hood Street and W. Hallmark Avenue in reference...
Road rage incident leads to the arrest of Killeen man
A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing,...
Earth hit an unofficial record high temperature this week – and stayed there
FILE - This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
OceanGate suspends operations after its Titan submersible imploded on its way to the Titanic