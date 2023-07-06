Axtell man gets probation after shooting wife he suspected of infidelity in the leg

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Gulf War veteran who shot his wife in the leg in February because he suspected her of adultery was placed on felony probation Thursday over the protests of his estranged wife.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court granted Rainer Joseph Hebert’s request to be spared from a prison term, sentencing him to felony probation for 10 years and jailing him for 180 days as a term of probation.

Hebert, 56, has been jailed since February, when he accused his wife of having an affair and shot her in the thigh after she refused to answer his questions about her alleged infidelity.

Hebert’s attorney, Kyle King, asked that West cut the jail time to 90 days and said he has filed an application for Hebert to be accepted into the county’s Veterans Court, a specialty court that handles criminal defendants who served in the military.

The judge said he might reconsider reducing the jail time if Hebert is accepted into the Veterans Court program.

In a lengthy, emotional victim impact statement, Hebert’s estranged wife said she did not approve of the plea agreement between the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office and Hebert, telling the judge that he and the DA’s office would be responsible if Rainer gets out of jail and “finishes his plan to kill me.”

“Our relationship didn’t have to end this way,” she told Hebert, who participated in the sentencing hearing remotely from the McLennan County Jail. “How could you do this to someone you loved after more than 32 years? You shot me in the leg and left me there. You wouldn’t even call for help.”

The judge admonished Hebert to look into the camera and stop burying his head in his hands as his wife spoke from the courtroom witness stand.

Hebert’s wife called him manipulative and emotionally controlling, saying he attempted suicide on at least three occasions and has been treated at a mental facility.

King said Hebert, an Army veteran, suffered a traumatic brain injury during Desert Storm.

“In light of all the circumstances, the judge absolutely made the right decision,” King said.

Although Hebert has been jailed since February, King said his 180-day sentence as a condition of probation would not begin until Thursday.

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens called the case “challenging considering the defendant’s past traumatic brain injury and PTSD diagnosis.” However, he said he thinks the 10-year probated sentence and the potential underlying 10-year prison term if Hebert fails to complete probation is “appropriate.”

“Additionally, Mr. Herbert will serve 180 days in jail up front and be required to participate in the Veterans Court,” Tetens said. “Our office was able to again speak with the victim in this case today after the hearing and she was more understanding of the sentence and the intense requirements of community supervision and the Veterans Court.”

