Blue Bell debuts a new ‘monster’ flavor

Monster Cookie Dough is a creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar loaded with peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, candy-coated chocolate pieces and dark chocolate chunks.(Blue Bell)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KWTX) - Blue Bell has released a new flavor just in time for National Ice Cream Month.

The “Monster Cookie Dough” is a creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar loaded with peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, candy-coated chocolate pieces and dark chocolate chunks.

“If you have not heard of a monster cookie, it typically combines many of your favorite ingredients from other cookies like chocolate chips, peanut butter and chocolate-coated candy pieces,” said Blue Bell Marketing Brand Manager Sara Schramm. “And, many monster cookies are rather large because of all the goodies packed in one treat. The dough pieces in our Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream have the same delicious ingredients you find in the cookie.”

Monster Cookie Dough is available in the half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

