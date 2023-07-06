Car crashes into school in Wimbledon, England,

(Gray News) - A car has crashed into an elementary school in Wimbledon, southwest London, causing injuries on Thursday morning, according to media reports.

The Metropolitan Police Force described it as a “serious collision.”

The BBC reports that nine people have been injured, seven children and two adults.

The school is described as “a fee-paying girls’ school for pupils aged 4-11,” CNN reported.

The incident is not being treated as terror-related, Merton police said on Twitter, but an investigation is underway to determine what happened.

The Wimbledon tennis championships are happening in the area this week.

