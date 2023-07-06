Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Car crashes into school in Wimbledon, England,

A car has crashed into an elementary school, causing injuries in Wimbledon, southwest London,...
A car has crashed into an elementary school, causing injuries in Wimbledon, southwest London, according to media reports.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A car has crashed into an elementary school in Wimbledon, southwest London, causing injuries on Thursday morning, according to media reports.

The Metropolitan Police Force described it as a “serious collision.”

The BBC reports that nine people have been injured, seven children and two adults.

The school is described as “a fee-paying girls’ school for pupils aged 4-11,” CNN reported.

The incident is not being treated as terror-related, Merton police said on Twitter, but an investigation is underway to determine what happened.

The Wimbledon tennis championships are happening in the area this week.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s signing of HB 1819 into law, Texas cities and counties will no...
Waco, Belton officials react to Gov. Abbott’s new bill eliminating youth curfews beginning Sep. 1
Amanda Guerra
Mother of Temple girl who was subject of Amber Alert taken into custody on emergency detention order
Kandis Eaton-Autrey and Jeffrey Nevarez
Lorena couple arrested after mother’s boyfriend allegedly beat woman’s child
New safari treehouse experience opens in Groesbeck
Safari, treehouse vacation spot opens in Groesbeck

Latest News

Canadian police have identified a woman nearly five decades after she went missing.
A long-unidentified murder victim in Canada was a Tennessee spa owner who went to Montreal in 1975
Canadian police have identified a woman nearly five decades after she went missing.
DNA technology identifies body of woman found in 1975
A fire boat sprays water on the cargo ship that caught fire Wednesday night in Port Newark, New...
Fire chief says 2 firefighters died battling a blaze deep in a ship carrying 5,000 cars
FILE - Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta, center, visits Versailles restaurant...
Trump valet charged in classified documents case set again for arraignment after earlier delays