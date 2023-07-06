Advertise
Chevrolet passenger dies after object from another vehicle breaks windshield

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a fatal Wednesday evening near West.

Troopers responded at approximately 8:17 p.m. July 5 to a crash on IH-35 southbound near Wiggins Road.

According to DPS, an object from another vehicle went through the windshield of a Chevrolet pickup truck striking the passenger.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have not been notified.

DPS reminds drivers the following:

To properly secure a load, drivers should:

  • Tie down the load with rope, netting, or straps
  • Tie large objects directly to the vehicle or trailer
  • Cover the entire load with a sturdy tarp or netting
  • Don’t overload the vehicle
  • Always double check load to make sure it is secure
  • Don’t trust weathered or worn straps and bungee cords.

