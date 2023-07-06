Advertise
Elderly Houston man robbed while working on his car in parking lot

By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is searching for the suspect who robbed an elderly Houston man while he was working on his car in an apartment complex parking lot.

The victim was working on his car in an apartment complex parking lot at the 8400 block of South Course on May 28, 2023, at around 4:40 p.m.

The suspect comes up to the victim from behind and reaches in the victims back pocket.

The suspect takes the victim’s wallet and leaves the on a bike.

Police describe the suspect as a 20 to 25-year-old Black man. Police say he is 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and multicolored shorts.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

