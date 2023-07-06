Former contestant on ‘The Voice’ set to release her second album after years of setbacks

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A country music artist who was thrust into the national spotlight as a top contender on Season 4 of NBC’s The Voice in 2013 says she’s grinding harder than ever before releasing an album that took tons of hard work and side jobs to make happen.

Holly Tucker’s “You’re Gonna Know My Name” is the singer’s second full-length independent Texas Country Album.

But it almost didn’t happen when COVID came along and brought the music industry to a halt in 2020.

“This album is a really big deal for me because essentially it took me four years to release and get out to the world,” Holly said. “I released part one of “You’re Gonna Know My Name” in 2019 and the plan was to release part two which would be the deluxe album in 2020. Well, we all know what happened in 2020. That dang ol’ covid came along and it messed up things for a lot of artists including me.”

Holly booked gigs throughout COVID, she worked as a delivery driver for DoorDash, she took on an office administration job and even raised Aussie puppies to sell.

“I was saving as much as I could from all of that to go into the studio to finish part two and release it,” Holly said. “People don’t realize how hard it is for independent artists without a label or financial backing. It’s expensive.”

Holly says her family also leaned into the project to help including her parents, her brother, Shane, who works as her tour manager and sound engineer on the road and her new husband, Spencer.

Holly describes her new album as Texas country through and through.

“The same consistent themes people can always expect from me,” Holly said. “Faith, family, wholesome values, love, heartbreak and everything in between.”

The country music singer is having an album release party next Friday, July 14, at Big’s Mayberry Tavern in Lorena at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 in advance online or $20 at the door the day of the event.

You can also select reserved tabletops for up to 6 people.

You can get more information or purchase tickets by going to www.hollytucker.com.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.