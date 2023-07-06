Fort Worth police are asking for help searching for a missing child

FORT WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for help in finding 17-year-old Angelina Hope Williams who is reported missing.

She was last seen at midnight on June 9, 2023, at the 6500 block of Fitzgerald St.

Police say she is a Black woman who is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds, has black and green hair and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call FWPD at 817-392-4222.

