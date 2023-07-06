Heat building up once again

After the minimal rain chance today, rain chances are out of the forecast as our weather pattern returns to what we endure for a majority of June - hot, humid, and dry. High pressure, once again, builds in overhead and that will kick of a stretch of days with temperatures climbing back towards 100°. We expect another string of 100°+ days throughout a majority of next week.

Is there some hope for rain? Well, some forecast model data is hinting that a few showers and storms could be possible at some point next week. The low rain chances next week all stem from a ridge of high pressure staying to our west bringing westerly flow aloft. Highs stay in the mid-90s Friday and warm into the mid-to-upper 90s this weekend. Heat index values hover near 103° tomorrow but climb to 106° Saturday. From there, heat index values will climb to between 105° and 110° for the majority of next week. Even though actual temperatures will likely stay just near 100°, the humidity makes the forthcoming heat all the more dangerous.

Heat Advisories may be issued as early as this weekend so make sure to stay hydrated and as cool as possible. And be mindful of the signs for heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Those heat-related illnesses could easily be possible in this next hot stretch, if you aren’t prepared.

The tropics look to remain quiet with Saharan dust blowing across the Atlantic. There might be a light haze with the dust traveling westward but we don’t expect impacts to air quality at this time with the highest concentrations staying well east of Texas.

