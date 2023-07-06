Advertise
Killeen police searching for armed supect in aggravated robbery of local business

The suspect is described as a black man with a large build, around 6 feet tall and was seen...
The suspect is described as a black man with a large build, around 6 feet tall and was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a mask over his face, dark gloves, dark pants, and brown boots. He was also armed with a black handgun.(Killeen Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an aggravated robbery of a business.

Police responded around 5:29 a.m. July 6 at a business in the 1800 block of South WS Young Drive where it was reported a male entered the store, displayed a firearm, demanded money and fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a black man with a large build, around 6 feet tall and was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a mask over his face, dark gloves, dark pants, and brown boots. He was also armed with a black handgun.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Aggravated Robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

