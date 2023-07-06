Advertise
Man accused of soliciting sex from McLennan County detective pretending to be underage girl online

Midday with Julie: 7.6.23 (A Segment)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Tyler Ritchie, 24, is charged with online solicitation of a minor after he allegedly sought to meet for sex with a detective whom Ritchie believed to be an underage girl, an arrest affidavit states.

Ritchie was booked into the McLennan County Jail on July 5 and is being held on a $5,000 bond, online jail records show.

Tyler Ritchie was booked into the McLennan County Jail on July 5 and is being held on a $5,000...
On July 4, Ritchie allegedly started communicating with whom he believed to a minor on an “application known for persons engaging in sexual acts,” the undercover detective wrote in the arrest affidavit.

What Ritchie did not know was that he was actually communicating with an undercover detective.

“While speaking with Tyler, he was informed that I was minor female, to which he initially confirmed knowledge of, and began to continue talking,” the detective wrote in the arrest affidavit.

Ritchie and the “girl” allegedly agreed that she would travel to his apartment on July 5 so that they could engage in sexual acts, the document states.

Ritchie discussed the sex acts they would perform, asked the “girl” if she was clean of sexually transmitted diseases, and mentioned he wanted to have sex without a condom, the detective alleged in the affidavit.

“Tyler informed me where to go, and was found outside waiting for the minor to arrive at his apartment,” the detective wrote.

“At this time, he was taken into custody.”

Midday with Julie: 7.6.23 (A Segment)