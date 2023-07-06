Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.6.23

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas.

Sonic Drive-In at 9919 China Spring Road in Waco failed a renewal inspection with an 88.

According to the food safety worker, the hot dogs inside the walk-in cooler were not kept at the right temperature.

They were thrown out.

The sanitizer was way too strong.

There was fly paper hanging directly above the containers of candy, sliced strawberries, etc.

There was also a black substance coating the air vents, and a black mold-like substance on the outside of the ice machine door.

Taco Bueno #3087 at 815 North Valley Mills Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 89.

According to the food service worker, the Pico de Gallo was not kept at the right temperature.

It was thrown out.

Apparently, the business needed to thoroughly clean the area behind the soda nozzles.

There’s a white substance there.

--

Hokkaido Ramen & Sushi at 4300 West Waco Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 93 after failing another inspection.

The first score was 52.

The most recent one was a 93.

According to the food service worker, the previous violations were corrected, except the hand sink, it was not easily accessible.

There were torn gaskets and broken equipment.

Apparently, there’s still an issue with bugs.

According to the previous report, there was a problem with flying insects throughout the facility.

So, there has been some improvement.

Just to give you an idea... the first inspection was 6 pages long.

This place and the others needed re-inspections.

--

And this Week’s Clean Plate award goes to Red Wagon BBQ on Halbert Lane in Waco.

Now, don’t take my word for this, just check out the yelp reviews.

One person said, “the best brisket in the Waco area.”

Another person said, it’s “the next best thing,” and this is something interesting.

One person wrote, the owner has even held some barbecue classes.

What a great way to share the BBQ knowledge.

“Report Card” segments are gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

