Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Road rage incident leads to the arrest of Killeen man

Police were sent to the intersection of S. Fort Hood Street and W. Hallmark Avenue in reference...
Police were sent to the intersection of S. Fort Hood Street and W. Hallmark Avenue in reference to an armed suspect at around 8:17 p.m.(Killeen PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department arrested Elliott Lee Wilson Sr., 62, after a road rage incident on Monday.

Police were sent to the intersection of S. Fort Hood Street and W. Hallmark Avenue in reference to an armed suspect at around 8:17 p.m.

Officers say they were told by the victims that they were driving on the 1600 block of S. Fort Hood Street when the suspect, driving a black Cadillac, pulled in front of their car.

As they were driving, the suspect began to speed up and slow down in front of them.

The victims began to drive past the suspect’s car when the suspect showed a black handgun and pointed it at the victim.

The victims called 911 and gave the police a description of the suspect and the car.

Officers found the suspect’s car at the intersection of E Veterans Memorial Blvd. and 10th Street.

They stopped the car and matched the description of the suspect the victims had given.

A handgun was found in the car and the suspect was arrested and moved to Killeen City Jail, according to police.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s signing of HB 1819 into law, Texas cities and counties will no...
Waco, Belton officials react to Gov. Abbott’s new bill eliminating youth curfews beginning Sep. 1
Amanda Guerra
Mother of Temple girl who was subject of Amber Alert taken into custody on emergency detention order
Kandis Eaton-Autrey and Jeffrey Nevarez
Lorena couple arrested after mother’s boyfriend allegedly beat woman’s child
New safari treehouse experience opens in Groesbeck
Safari, treehouse vacation spot opens in Groesbeck

Latest News

The man believes the sea lion smelled the fish he caught and wanted to try a bite.
Sea lion surprises fisherman in a kayak in California Beach
The man believes the sea lion smelled the fish he caught and wanted to try a bite.
Sea lion surprises fisherman in a kayak in California Beach
Ruben Villa Lee Dominguez
McLennan County grand jury indicts teenager in deadly shooting during illegal gun transaction
Tyler Ritchie was booked into the McLennan County Jail on July 5 and is being held on a $5,000...
Man accused of soliciting sex from McLennan County detective pretending to be underage girl online