Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Sea lion surprises fisherman in a kayak in California Beach

By KCAL-NEWS STAFF
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDONDO BEACH, Cali. (KCAL) - A local fisherman was out on a kayak when a sea lion gave him quite a surprise!

The encounter happened over the weekend near King Harbor in Redondo Beach. In the video, you can see the curious sea lion swim over to the kayaker before trying to hop into the boat.

The man believes the sea lion smelled the fish he caught and wanted to try a bite.

The fisherman ended up surrendering the meal to the curious sea lion before it swam away.

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s signing of HB 1819 into law, Texas cities and counties will no...
Waco, Belton officials react to Gov. Abbott’s new bill eliminating youth curfews beginning Sep. 1
Amanda Guerra
Mother of Temple girl who was subject of Amber Alert taken into custody on emergency detention order
Kandis Eaton-Autrey and Jeffrey Nevarez
Lorena couple arrested after mother’s boyfriend allegedly beat woman’s child
New safari treehouse experience opens in Groesbeck
Safari, treehouse vacation spot opens in Groesbeck

Latest News

Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie...
Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 returned home the next day, police say
President Joe Biden speaks during a stop at a solar manufacturing company that's part of his...
Biden makes his economic case in deep-red South Carolina, says his policies add jobs in GOP-led states
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg welcomes users to Threads.
What to know about Threads, Meta’s new Twitter rival
The man believes the sea lion smelled the fish he caught and wanted to try a bite.
Sea lion surprises fisherman in a kayak in California Beach