Those spotty shower chances continue for just one more day...

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Although the chances for showers and thunderstorms so far this week really haven’t come to fruition, we still have the potential for some scattered pop-up rain this afternoon. For many of us, today may be the last appreciable (see: 30%) chance for showers and thunderstorms for the foreseeable future as heat and humidity again return to Central Texas. Outside of a stray morning sprinkle or two, the best rain chances will hold off until the afternoon hours with a focus on the Brazos Valley and for cities and towns closer to the Metroplex to see rain. Like the past few days, any showers and storms that form shouldn’t last for long but could contain heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds but we won’t all see precipitation. Morning temperatures in the mid-70s will warm into the low-to-mid 90s with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies with heat index values warming to as high as 103°.

After today’s pop-up showers and storms peter out early this evening, the faucet is likely shut off for over a week. Some forecast model data is hinting that a few showers and storms could be possible at some point next week. The low rain chances next week all stem from a ridge of high pressure staying to our west bringing westerly flow aloft. The winds in the upper-levels in the atmosphere aren’t coming from a favorable direction, the northwest, to bring us storm chances so we’re just kind of stuck with the heat and especially humidity. Highs stay in the mid-90s Friday and warm into the mid-to-upper 90s this weekend. Heat index values hover near 103° tomorrow but climb to 106° Saturday. From there, heat index values will climb to between 105° and 110° for the majority of next week. Even though actual temperatures will likely stay just near 100°, the humidity makes the forthcoming heat all the more dangerous.

Enjoy the low-ish rain chances while you can!