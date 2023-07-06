Advertise
Waco man sentenced to prison in sexual assault of runaway after probation is revoked

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court placed Nicholas Kane Jaramillo on...
Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court placed Nicholas Kane Jaramillo on deferred probation for 10 years in July 2022, although the judge told him then that “my first inclination is to lock you up.”(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man placed on deferred probation last year for sexual assault of a 13-year-old runaway was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday after a judge revoked his probation.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court placed Nicholas Kane Jaramillo on deferred probation for 10 years in July 2022, although the judge told him then that “my first inclination is to lock you up.”

But after Jaramillo pleaded true to 17 violations of his probation, including committing a new felony offense by failing to register as a sex offender, West sentenced the 24-year-old former manufacturing plant worker to 20 years in prison.

In deferred probation cases, there is no final judgment of guilt if defendants complete the terms and conditions of probation. West adjudicated him guilty, essentially revoking his probation.

Jaramillo told the judge last year that he deserved deferred probation because he has two young children. He asked the judge Thursday to consider keeping him on probation for the sake of his kids.

According to police reports, officers were looking for a runaway in December 2018 and found her with a friend. Officers questioned the friend and found text messages on her phone indicating that Jaramillo, who was 19, and the 13-year-old girl had sexual encounters.

Among other violations Jaramillo pleaded true to Thursday were failing to serve 120 days of community service; smoking marijuana; failing to report regularly to probation officials; failing to complete the sexual offender group therapy program; missing multiple curfews; and failing to pay numerous fees associated with being on probation.

Jaramillo’s attorney, Phil Martinez, told the judge that Jaramillo became depressed and homeless after he lost his job at a Waco manufacturing plant because of its proximity to a location frequented by children and because he could no longer live with his girlfriend and his two children because of his status as a sex offender.

Once he finally found another job, he had to quit because other workers objected to working with a sex offender, Martinez said.

“It was an unfortunate situation,” Martinez said. “He admitted to all the violations. When he was told he couldn’t live with the mother of his children and had to quit his job, he essentially became homeless, and when he became homeless, he just couldn’t complete the probation.”

