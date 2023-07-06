Waco Police Department taking measures to protect their K9 officers from rising temperatures

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With police departments around the nation dealing with the loss of K9′s due to rising temperatures, the Waco Police Department is taking measures to combat that.

K9 officers with WPD now have car systems that are able to detect high temperatures.

Once temperatures get too high or if the car stalls out, the system sends a text alert to the handler.

If there is no response from the officer, the car will go into full alarm mode. The windows will go down, the fans will turn on and the entire unit will be alerted.

WPD currently has four K9 officers and continuously monitors their health, heat related or not.

While not everyone may have access to a car alert system, there are other precautions that dog owners can take to help keep their pets safe in the heat.

According to the humane society you should limit exercise for your pet on hot days. Asphalt can become very hot and burn pet’s feet. It is advised to walk on grass if possible.

The Humane Society also recommends to always carry water available for your pets and find spots with enough shade from the heat.

When finding shaded places, the Humane Society says to make sure there is air flow to your pet.

