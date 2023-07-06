Advertise
WATCH LIVE: Houston police to give update on teen who family says was missing for 8 years

Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was reported missing from the Houston area.
By EMILY MAE CZACHOR
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (CBS NEWS) -After officials said this week that a Houston man was found alive after allegedly vanishing as a teenager eight years ago, community members have raised questions about whether Rudolph “Rudy” Farias was ever truly missing.

The Houston Police Department said on Twitter Wednesday that detectives will discuss the case Thursday at department headquarters. A news conference is expected at 11 a.m. local time (12 p.m. ET).

“Detectives with our Missing Persons Unit interviewed Mr. Rudy Farias, 25, and his mother today,” Houston Police said in its Wednesday tweet. “While there are reports of some of the content of the interviews being released, our detectives are not in a position at this time to discuss specifics of the interviews or if the content being released is entirely factual.”

