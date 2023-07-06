WATCH LIVE: Todd Interests, owner of Fairfield Lake State Park, holds news conference

FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - Shawn Todd, of Todd Interests, the firm that owns the land in and around Fairfield Lake State Park, is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. at the Freestone County Courthouse located at 118 East Commerce Street.

The firm is embroiled in an eminent domain battle with The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department after purchasing the 5,000 acre property for a reported $110.5 million earlier this year.

On June 11, TPWD voted unanimously to use eminent domain to seize the property after Todd Interests reportedly rejected a $25 million offer for the property.

Texas Parks and Wildlife closed the state park after its lease expired. Todd Interests plans to build a resort-style development at the site.

