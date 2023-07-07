2023 Basic Peace Officer Bravo class graduates from CTC Police Academy

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A big congratulations goes out to the 2023 Basic Peace Officer Bravo class.

The CTC Police Academy held a ceremony to honor the 24 graduates who completed their training and are ready to protect the public in their new role.

Organizers said 23 out of 24 of the graduates were already in law enforcement across central Texas before entering.

The graduates said they went through the five-month long training to further their career and be more qualified to serve others.

The class finished all phases of training and are eligible to take the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement exam to become peace officers in Texas.

During the ceremony, some folks got awards for various achievements from the training.

Officials also pointed out that there are vacancies in law enforcement agencies, large and small.

ABC News reports there were 42.7% more resignations among law enforcement in 2021 compared to 2019.

During the ceremony, guest speakers said less than .09% of people in the United States are law enforcement officers.

Michael Foor is captain of the class and said even though the course was difficult, he’s proud to lead the group and build a bond with classmates.

“It feels really good. It was a long and arduous process. A lot of studying, a lot of hard work by everybody,” said Foor.

Foor said he was in the Army for over 20 years and wanted to continue making a difference for others.

“I wanted to continue to serve the people, so I figured what better way than serve the people of the community I live in, Cooperas Cove,” said Foor.

Central Texas college police chief, Joesph Barragan, said law enforcement agencies have vacancies due to the political climate.

That’s why he’s proud to see such a large graduating class.

“I think it says a lot. Not only for them, but the desire to know that even though there’s a lot of noise out there, they come, and they still want to be able to serve the public and do their job,” said Barragan.

“The only way we’re going to try and turn that around is to be better people, better citizens, and better police officers. We have the capacity and the capability to do that,” said Foor.

The graduates’ final exam is the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement licensing exam.

It’s about 72 hours long. Once they pass, then they’re eligible to become a Pease officer in the state.

