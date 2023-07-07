Advertise
Around 80 hurt in crash between New York City bus and double-decker tour bus

The New York Fire Department reports around 80 people were hurt when a New York City transit...
The New York Fire Department reports around 80 people were hurt when a New York City transit bus and a double-decker tour bus collided Thursday evening.(FDNY/Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW YORK CITY (AP) — A crash involving a double-decker tour bus and another bus in Manhattan Thursday evening sent 18 people to hospitals for treatment, fire and EMS officials said.

Reports of a major vehicle crash came in just after 7 p.m., Deputy Chief Kevin Murphy with the New York Fire Department’s Division 1 Unit said. He said emergency personnel found what he described as a serious accident, complicated by the fact that one vehicle was a double-decker bus.

New York EMS Division 1 Deputy Chief Paul Hopper said many of those injured have cuts, bruises, scrapes, along with suspected fractures and head and neck injuries.

“None have any life-threatening injury,” Hopper said.

About 63 other passengers had requested evaluations by a doctor who was at the scene, Hopper said.

Hopper and Murphy said they couldn’t speculate about what led up to the crash.

“I heard the lady next to me scream, so I looked up and I saw this bus barreling towards us,” Ishrak Jahan, a passenger on one bus, told CBS News New York. “I just saw glass everywhere for a second. It was honestly like I was in a movie ... I saw blood. I immediately called 911.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

