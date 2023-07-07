Advertise
“It takes some sting off of the loss”: Family of man pulled from Marlin City Park pond astonished at support from community

By KWTX Staff and Madison Herber
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Marlin Police Department in a Facebook post on July 11 announced the body discovered partially submerged in the water and mud at Marlin City Park was “positively identified as Michael Phillip Smith.”

The discovery was made shortly before 2 p.m. on July 6.

Smith, 43, was last seen on leaving his home on Mistletoe Street at around 11:00 a.m. He was reportedly walking to the Marlin Subway where he worked.

A missing person’s report was filed with the Marlin Police Department on July 4, 2023.

Michael’s family told KWTX that he made the move from California to Texas two years ago.

He is known best as a stellar and friendly employee at the Subway next to the Cefco gas station off Highway 6.

The outpouring of memories and comments on Facebook show just how much he meant to their community so while Michael may not remember everyone he has met in customer service, there are a lot of people who will never forget him.

The first cry for help was posted by a friend to social media on July 4th after not hearing from Michael for two days. Three more posts would follow, the last one came on July 6th just hours after his body was found.

The comments on the final post are flooded with sorrow and memories. One saying, “He was such a kind soul and was always helpful at Subway,” and another says, “So sad to hear this. Every time I went to Subway, he had that million dollar smile.”

His cousin, Summer Maga, says it warms her heart to know that people see Michael the way she does.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all. He was just such a nice guy and how he treated people was so important to him. He always wanted to be remembered as being a kind person,” Maga says.

And she adds that the people of Marlin are just how Michael described them, ”He expressed to me in a letter that he wrote me that Marlin was the kind of place that if you needed help and you can post it on the community Facebook page and within an hour a stranger would be there to help you.”

His friends here in Texas held a vigil shortly after Michael’s death to help raise money to send his remains back home to California. Between the vigil and GoFundMe, more than $4,500 to help get Michael home with his family.

Copyright 2023 KWTX TV. All rights reserved.

