Body pulled from Marlin City Park pond

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Police confirmed a body was discovered partially submerged in the water and mud at Marlin City Park.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated the body found in the pond was that of missing Marlin man Michael Smith. We apologize for any inconvenience.

The discovery was made shortly before 2 p.m. on July 6.

“The victim could not be positively identified at this time,” police said, not yet confirming the body is that of Michael Smith, a man reported missing July 2.

Smith, 43, was last seen on leaving his home on Mistletoe Street at around 11:00 a.m.

He was reportedly walking to the Marlin Subway where he worked.

A missing person’s report was filed with the Marlin Police Department on July 4, 2023.

Michael Smith, 43, was reported missing on July 4th. (Marlin PD)

