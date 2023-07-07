Project manager developing RV resort near Lake Belton facing resistance from city council, neighbors

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The project manager working to rezone approximately 15-acres near Lake Belton from agricultural land to a commercial property is facing resistance from area residents, and city council.

The idea is to replace Shady Meadows Mobile Home Park on Lake Road - right across the street from Lake Belton, and just down the road from Dead Fish Grill - and turn it into a destination resort for the owners of recreational vehicles.

Homeowners in the neighborhood next to the site of the potential resort, however, are now voicing their concerns at city council meetings where this project has been a hot topic. They are concerned about noise, light pollution, and traffic in the area.

“I’m worried about these cars coming out with these RVs, with boats, with trailers and being able to get out. It’s a two lane road with no turn lane,” said Sherry Ilse, a resident who lives near the proposed project, while addressing city council during a recent meeting.

The project manager, Tommy Gage, told KWTX they continue to adjust their blueprint to accommodate the concerns.

“We’ve tried everything we can to address each of their concerns. The noise, the light pollution, the water run off, we’re going to build a retention pond,” Gage said.

This project would also be in Scott Daniel’s backyard and he says he sees nothing but an optimistic outcome.

“I just see how raising the property value here will help raise the property value of my home,” Daniels says.

With 15 acres of camping, fishing and swimming available, Gage says this project would be a huge boost for the local economy.

“It’s going to increase tourism, people will be eating in our restaurants, being out on our lake, buying gas at our gas stations,” Gage explains.

The idea has been shot down twice by city council, but the owner of the land says he had a recent meeting with city officials that was promising. They were able to get further guidance on changes they need to make. The project team is working to make those adjustments to their blueprint and bringing it back to city council at their next meeting.

