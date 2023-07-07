Family of elderly woman reaches out to thank teenage boy who offered to help walk the woman to her car

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An elderly woman says it may seem like a small gesture but a teenage baseball player who didn’t know her leaving his group of friends in a parking lot talking to rush over and offer to help her to her car meant the world.

83-year-old Bonnie Nutt was walking across a grassy area at the McGregor Youth Baseball Fields with her walker to make it to her car after watching two great grandkids baseball game from Bruceville-Eddy when the youngster from a Bosqueville team rushed to her side.

Bonnie said the young boy was busy talking with friends and some adults when he dropped everything to help.

“He was observant enough to see an old woman coming across the field with a walker and came over to me and he said ‘ma’am can I help you? and I said ‘I’m doing okay. I can make it, but I certainly do appreciate you offering to.”

Bonnie, who admits she’s independent, made it to her car without the help but the gesture left her so touched she went home and told her daughter Jennifer Grabenstein. (Julie Hays)

Bonnie, who admits she’s independent, made it to her car without the help but the gesture left her so touched she went home and told her daughter Jennifer Grabenstein.

Jennifer put a plea on Facebook to try and track the young man down.

“I am not sure if I will even find the family of this young man, but it’s worth a shot,” the post reads.

The only description Jennifer had was he was tall, played for Bosqueville and pitched in the last few innings and may have been number 24.

“I want to thank him and also his parents for raising such a compassionate young man.”

The post was shared and eventually someone identified him as Jeffrey Butler, an incoming freshman at China Spring.

The post was shared and eventually someone identified him as Jeffrey Butler, an incoming freshman at China Spring. (Julie Hays)

Jennifer was able to connect with Jeffrey’s dad, Ray, to tell him how much the gesture meant to her mom and her family.

Jeffrey said he was happy to help Mrs. Nutt because it was the right thing to do.

“Matthew 7:12 states treat others the way you want to be treated,” Jeffrey said. “My mom and dad have always raised me to help others and at the end of the day it’s just the right thing to do.”

Jennifer is brought to tears when she talks of Jeffrey’s kindness.

“I just wanted to tell them how thankful we are,” Jennifer said.

“What a wonderful compassionate young man that they have raised.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.