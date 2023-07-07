Advertise
Former Amazon manager sentenced to 16 years in prison after stealing nearly $10 million

By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA (Gray News) - Authorities say a former Amazon worker has been sent to prison after stealing more than $9 million from the company.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia, Kayricka Wortham has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for participating in a fraud scheme, with six others also facing charges.

Wortham, 32, worked as an operations manager at an Amazon Warehouse in Georgia from August 2020 to March 2022, where she supervised other workers and approved new vendors as well as the payment of vendor invoices for the company, authorities said.

She reportedly used her job to submit multiple invoices for fake vendors, leading Amazon to pay her and the other people involved $9.4 million.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Wortham had her employees add fake vendor information into the system.

“The defendant abused her position of trust at Amazon to steal nearly $10 million from the company based on a brazen fraud scheme involving fake vendors and fictitious invoices,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.

Authorities said Wortham had a relationship with one of her co-conspirators, Brittany Hudson, and the two of them purchased expensive real estate and luxury cars, including a nearly $1 million home in Smyrna, Georgia.

Wortham was convicted of the Amazon fraud charges on Nov. 30 after she pleaded guilty.

Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr., handed down Wortham’s sentence, which includes three years of supervised release after her prison term along with paying restitution to Amazon in the amount of $9.4 million.

Last month, a federal grand jury indicted Hudson and others involved in the scheme.

