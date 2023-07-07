Fort Cavazos’ Garrison change of command Friday brings installation’s first ever Black female to fill role

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens gathered at the III Armored Corps Headquarters at Fort Cavazos Friday morning for the official Garrison Command Change of Col. Chad Foster to Col. Lakicia Stokes.

The Garrison Commander is a top leadership position, sitting just beneath the Senior Commander, that is responsible for delivering base operations services.

“Commanding Garrison is one of the highest military honors one can experience,” Brenda Lee McCullough, the director of IMCOM-Readiness U.S. Army Installation Management Command, said at the ceremony. “Both for the tremendous responsibility it carries, as well as the trust we place in you to lead and care for our national treasures: the soldiers, civilians, and their families.”

The ceremony featured a presentation of gifts to both Foster’s and Stokes’ families, as well as remarks from various officials, including the colonels, themselves.

“This team is incredible,” Col. Chad Foster, the outgoing Garrison Commander, said. “This is the Great Place. This is the Great Place for a reason.”

Outgoing Garrison Commander Col. Chad Foster is remembered for his help in pushing the Heritage Heights housing project along, which will provide over 600 houses to junior enlisted families when it’s finished in 2026.

“We’ve been lucky to call Chad Foster our mayor, our city manager, here at the Great Place,” Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, the Commanding General, for the III Armored Corps, said. “Chad, I am personally grateful for your sense of teamwork, your engaged leadership and just plain old hard work.”

Incoming Garrison Commander Col. Lakicia Stokes is making history herself as the first Black female Garrison Commander on the installation.

“She’s writing history, she does it,” Willie Keller, commander for VFW Post 12209, said. “She’s gonna set benchmarks for whoever comes behind her. What we know of the Great Place right now, it’s gonna evolve to something different in her 24 months here in this position.”

Stokes came to Fort Cavazos from the Army War College and will serve in this new role for two years, while Foster will assume duties as the III Armored Corps chief of staff.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.