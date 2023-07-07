Advertise
Good News Friday: July 7, 2023

By Alfonso Rosales
Published: Jul. 7, 2023
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congratulations to Hattie Haltstead Elementary in Copperas Cove for being recognized for the Sadie Ray Graff Educational Institution Award. Keep Texas Beautiful bestowed the honor upon the school for its efforts in encouraging youth involvement in protecting the environment and also promoting environmental education.

Waco ISD wants to congratulate Future Educators Academy students, Kentavia Duffey-Dotson, Isela Martinez, and Nahyeli Villa. They won 3rd place in the Educators Rising National Conference in Orlando. Their project “Inside our Schools” which highlights the district’s work to grow its own future teaching force.

Copperas Cove ISD wants to congratulate its high school students. The district says the school doubled the number of industry based certificates that its students earned last school year. The school says at least 91% of its students were enrolled in a Career Education and Training Program.

Congratulations to Waco Mattress Center, who was named the Retail Giant of Bedding at the 2023 Bedding Conference in Tucson, Arizona. The locally owned store was nominated by two mattress makers and has built its business on buying local, shopping local and supporting local families. Billy and Carol Weaver opened their store on Valley Mills Drive in 1999.

