Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Heat! Lots of it!

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Unfortunately, we’re at a loss for words in the weather department. We all love to talk, but the forecast is on repeat for the foreseeable future. There will be a few small changes from one day to the next, but it’ll be hot, humid, and generally dry for a while. Today’s weather will be similar to yesterday’s weather as we start out in the mid-70s. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies warms temperatures into the mid-90s with hat index values nearing 103°. A stray late-day shower is possible in the Brazos Valley coming off the sea breeze and there’s a low chance that morning storms to our north reach our area, but it’ll almost assuredly be a dry day with only a 10% rain chance. Rain chances may climb to 10% again Monday, but that’s it as far as rain chances go for at least a week. Temperatures will warm into the upper 90s this weekend with heat index values Saturday maxing out near 106°. Heat index values Sunday will max out near 108°. It gets hotter from there because highs will hover close to or over 100° all week long next week with daily heat index values maxing out between 105° and 110°.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s signing of HB 1819 into law, Texas cities and counties will no...
Waco, Belton officials react to Gov. Abbott’s new bill eliminating youth curfews beginning Sep. 1
Kandis Eaton-Autrey and Jeffrey Nevarez
Lorena couple arrested after mother’s boyfriend allegedly beat woman’s child
New safari treehouse experience opens in Groesbeck
Safari, treehouse vacation spot opens in Groesbeck
Mandatory evacuations in place as over 100 homes are in the path of a wildfire named “Storage...
Mandatory evacuations in place as wildfire breaks out in North Texas

Latest News

Sean's Friday Fastcast
fastcast trees grass green
Heat building up once again
fastcast trees grass green
Camille's Thursday Evening Fastcast
fastcast downpour clark roofing
Those spotty shower chances continue for just one more day...