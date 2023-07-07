Heat! Lots of it!

Unfortunately, we’re at a loss for words in the weather department. We all love to talk, but the forecast is on repeat for the foreseeable future. There will be a few small changes from one day to the next, but it’ll be hot, humid, and generally dry for a while. Today’s weather will be similar to yesterday’s weather as we start out in the mid-70s. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies warms temperatures into the mid-90s with hat index values nearing 103°. A stray late-day shower is possible in the Brazos Valley coming off the sea breeze and there’s a low chance that morning storms to our north reach our area, but it’ll almost assuredly be a dry day with only a 10% rain chance. Rain chances may climb to 10% again Monday, but that’s it as far as rain chances go for at least a week. Temperatures will warm into the upper 90s this weekend with heat index values Saturday maxing out near 106°. Heat index values Sunday will max out near 108°. It gets hotter from there because highs will hover close to or over 100° all week long next week with daily heat index values maxing out between 105° and 110°.

