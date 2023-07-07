Advertise
Killeen police officers fatally shoot dogs during attacks on July 4-5

file graphic
file graphic(Source: U.S. Air Force/Josh Plueger)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers were forced to shoot and kill three dogs while responding to two dog attack calls this week, police said.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on July 4, officers responded to the area of Jakespoon Drive and Ida Drive in reference to two aggressive dogs that had been chasing people in the neighborhood.

When the officers arrived, they observed two dogs barking and lunging at two men. The officers eventually learned one of the dogs had attacked an elderly man, tearing at his pants and shoe, police said.

One of the officers attempted to lure the dogs away from other potential victims by offering water. Police said the dogs initially walked off, but then suddenly turned, charging at the officer.

That is when the officer shot and killed both dogs. The owner of the dogs was contacted. The Animal Control Unit will be handling this investigation.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. on July 5, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Greenwood Avenue in reference to an animal attack call.

The officers arrived at the scene and noticed EMS was already on scene treating a man lying on the floor of the residence.

According to police officials, the officers were told by a witness that two dogs pulled the victim off his bicycle onto the ground and proceeded to bite him.

Other witnesses attempted to assist the victim, but the dogs would turn their aggression towards them and attempt to bite them, police said.

Several witnesses reported that the dogs were randomly charging at pedestrians who were walking in the area. The two dogs returned to their residence several times but continued charging at people.

While officers and EMS personnel were near the ambulance loading the victim of the dog bite, one of the dogs exited the house and charged at them.

Two officers discharged their duty weapons, striking and killing the dog, police officials said.

The victim was taken to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition, and was subsequently transported to Baylor Scott & White.

The second dog was taken into custody by the Animal Control Unit.

The owner of the dogs was not at the residence at the time of the incident, but contact was made.

The victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

