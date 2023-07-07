Man accused of assaulting security officer after throwing rocks at Waco emergency room doors

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man has been jailed on charges of assaulting a security officer.

Charles Henry Isaac, 66, was arrested on July 6, 2023, on third-degree felony assault on a security officer charge.

An officer was sent to Ascension Providence in reference to a disturbance with an assault, an affidavit states.

When the officer arrived, a Providence security officer said Isaac was a patient at the hospital and had thrown a large rock at the emergency room doors, according to the affidavit.

The security officer went up to Isaac and told him he could not throw rocks at their doors.

After hearing this, Isaac punched the security officer in the face near his left eye leading to bruising and swelling, according to the affidavit.

At this time no mugshot or bond is available for Isaac.

