Temple police looking for missing teen last seen three weeks ago

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help locating missing teenager Isabelle Halloran.

The 17-year-old was last seen on June 14, 2023.

Police said she is five feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

The girl has “sandy hair and hazel eyes,” police said.

If you have information, call Temple police at 254-298-5500.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.