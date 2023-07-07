Texas residents summoned for jury duty to get pay raise for first time in 20 years

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - For residents conflicted about whether to perform their civic duty by reporting for jury service, the Texas Legislature has sweetened the pot a bit to possibly help them decide.

Beginning Sept. 1, those summoned for jury duty and those who serve on juries will get pay raises for the first time in almost 20 years.

No one will be getting rich, but the increased juror pay may help boost the roughly 40 percent of McLennan County residents who routinely ignore notices requesting their services on juries.

In McLennan County, those who report for jury duty are paid $7.50 for showing up. If they are selected for a jury, they are paid $15 for the first day and then $40 for each subsequent day of jury service.

After Sept. 1, those who show up for jury duty will be paid $20 for that day. If they get picked for the jury, they will be paid $58 for each day of jury service.

Once the new pay structure kicks in, the state will reimburse counties $52 out of the $58 paid for each day of jury service, said McLennan County District Clerk Jon Gimble.

“I think the additional pay for jurors will help make it less of a financial hardship, but in today’s economy, $20 is not going to do much more than pay for your gas and maybe your lunch,” Gimble said.

“People are still going to have a hardship, but this is a hardship much easier to bear than the draft. Our Constitution provides for a few things that we do as service as citizens, and jury duty is one of them. We try to make it as easy and painless as possible and try to get people through as quickly and as efficiently as possible.”

Gimble’s office routinely summons 900 potential jurors most every week. Of those 900, 200 notices are returned because of bad addresses and 150-200 people are excused through disqualifications or exemptions. That leaves roughly an average of 500 people who court officials expect to appear for jury duty.

Out of those 500, an average of 300, or 60 percent, show up on a weekly basis, Gimble said.

“We just really appreciate you showing up,” Gimble said. “Most people, at the conclusion of their service, we just have a number of people who come in who are just let go within an hour or two,” Gimble said. “For the people who sit through a venire or a trial, they find it very meaningful.”

“Usually, the trials we have that come before our jurors are something that needed a jury to conclude. Coming out of COVID, we had people waiting for years, with the shutdowns and the restricted amount of trials and those kinds of things,” Gimble said, “So we have got it where the dockets are running, the courts are running and we need people to show up like they are running. Because ultimately, there are just a certain number of cases that won’t be resolved without a jury trial.”

If potential jurors have vacation plans or other conflicts on the day they are supposed to be in court, Gimble’s office allows them to reschedule their jury service for a more convenient time. An average of 70 people reschedule their service on a weekly basis, he said.

“We don’t know what your schedule is, and we want it to work for you,” Gimble said. “We don’t want someone to lose their job or to lose out on a trip they have already paid for.”

New software that should come online at the end of the year or next year, automatically, will reschedule a potential juror who misses jury service for another date, Gimble said. If the juror misses a second appearance date, the new system will send out potential fines to the scofflaw juror.

“We are not excited about sending out fines, but one of the great thing about that software that we are looking forward to is we will send you a summons, you will go online and tell us which weeks are good for you and you can mark out on a calendar when you are available,” Gimble said. “And if you leave enough dates open, it randomly assigns you to another date.”

Fines for failing to appear for jury duty range from $100 to $1,000, but only two people in the past 20 years have been fined, Gimble said.

It costs the county about $25,000 in postage to send out roughly 45,000 jury summons a year at the bulk, first-class postcard rate, Gimble said. Paper costs average $1,250 and printing runs about $5,200 a year, Gimble said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.