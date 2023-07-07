TriWaco changes course to include remodeled Suspension Bridge, adds features for heat

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual TriWaco triathlon Sunday with more than 900 athletes expected to compete, battling the heat but crossing the finish line at the recently remodeled historic Suspension Bridge.

“We’ve been putting in a lot of work swimming and biking,” Mitch Guerra, who is one of the competitors and an athlete for Team Waco 2023, said.

“In 2013, I actually competed in TriWaco,” Brian Black, who is also a competitor and athlete for Team Waco 2023, said. “Now, that was ten years ago...didn’t train all that much. This is a totally different experience because I’ve been training.”

Guerra and Black have been training for months to compete in TriWaco as a stepping stone for the Ironman in October. They, along with hundreds of other participants, will be swimming across the Brazos River, cycling down M.L.K Jr. Blvd. and running toward the finish line on the Suspension Bridge.

The bridge has been under construction for the past few TriWaco’s and is finally reopen for athletes and spectators.

“With everything being completed with the Suspension Bridge, there’s a lot more room for people to be actually a part of it,” Black said.

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce said they are expecting to welcome thousands of people to the city as around 90% of applicants for the race are from outside of the Waco area.

“All of those people are coming in, they’re using our hotels, our small businesses, restaurants, all those kinds of great things...so it brings a lot to Waco,” Alivia Gomez, the Director of Signature Events for the Chamber, said.

As always, race conditions for the TriWaco are expected to be hot. The race is starting at 6:30 a.m. to avoid the extreme midday temperatures. The Chamber is also implementing some new features as well.

This year, competitors will have cooling towels in their “swag bags” for participants to use throughout the race. The Chamber will also be implementing a flag system.

“You’ll see different colored flags out on the course, and those are going to correlate with how hot it is out,” Gomez said.

For example, if athletes see a red flag, they may need to slow down, hydrate or even withdraw from the race depending on their fitness level.

Medical staff with Baylor Scott & White will also be on site.

“Everyone wants to cross the finish line, but we want you to cross the finish line safely,” Gomez said. “It’ll still be there no matter what time you cross, but we definitely want to make sure everyone’s informed with what’s going on with the race.”

Regardless of the heat, Guerra and Black are excited to participate in the race Sunday.

“I think the swim will be great,” Black said. “I think the weather is going to be great, and so, yes, I do want to do better than last time, for sure.”

“This is my first ever triathlon, so I’m honestly just really excited about this experience,” Guerra said.

Anyone is invited to watch competitors cross the finish line Sunday, but, if you are not planning to attend, be on the lookout for the following road closures due to the race.

Gomez said University Parks Dr. from Washington Ave. to Franklin Ave will be closed on Friday as they prepare for the race. On race day, she also said M.L.K Jr. Blvd. will be closed from I-35 to Lakeshore until 1 or 2 p.m. and University Parks Dr. from Franklin Ave. through Cameron Park will be closed until 3 or 4 p.m. Sunday.

