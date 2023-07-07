Waco woman accused of robbing Office Depot, assaulting elderly woman at Taco Bell

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jordan Ondruch, 33, of Waco, was arrested after an alleged theft at an Office Depot and assault at a nearby Taco Bell, according to an affidavit.

On July 6, an officer was sent to Office Depot at 5524 Bosque Boulevard to investigate a theft in progress, according to an affidavit. When the officer arrived, the manager said that Ondruch had already left.

The manager said Ondruch had come into the store and asked to print some things, an affidavit says. The manager recognized Ondruch from previous incidents and stayed with her majority of the time, an affidavit says.

When the manager left Ondruch, she took multiple books totaling $78.53 and tried to leave, an affidavit states. After the manager tried to get the stolen books back, Ondruch left the store with the stolen items, the affidavit further states.

While the officer was at Office Depot, he received a call that Ondruch was at Taco Bell on 1515 N Valley Mills Dr causing a disturbance, an affidavit says. Another officer was trying to place Ondruch in handcuffs, but she was refusing, police wrote in the affidavit.

Both officers were eventually able to detain Ondruch. One officer spoke with an elderly couple that was reportedly involved in the disturbance.

Ella Jones, 73, said Ondruch came up to her car and asked for a lighter. As Jones was leaving the car, Ondruch pushed the door in an effort to close it and hit Jones in the head, the affidavit states.

Ondruch was taken into custody and charged. She is currently jailed on a bond totaling $5,000 on a third-degree felony charge of injury to an elderly. She is also charged with theft under $100.

