5 Games Coming in July | The Download

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

5 Games coming in July (Andrew Hamilton)

It’s summer time, the kids are at home, temperatures are reaching heights that you can cook with and the constant threat of severe wonder is running rampant. So naturally, there has never been a better time to dive into some excellent new games. I’m Andrew Hamilton from Hardwired and this is your Download for July 2023. Let’s go!

dino killin in mech suits (Andrew Hamilton)

Exoprimal: If your idea of a good time involves carving up hoardsof dinosaurs in a tricked out mech suit then youre in luck this month. Exoprimal sees two teams of 5 take on waves of dino combatants in a bid to be the best prehistoric killer. Get ready to tear through innumerable dinos falling from the sky… wait … is this right?...like raining raptors...huh… Okay. Fight the forcast of Dinostorms with some friends, culminating in an all out brawl between the two teams and the AI that promises to be a chaotic good time. Also you can be a T-Rex and that’s always a recipe for a good time a good time. Exoprimal releases on July 14th for Xbox Series S and X, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and PC.

Rethink what you see (Andrew Hamilton)

Viewfinder: Perhaps you are looking for a difffernt point of view on gaming. Something a bit more cereberal and meta? Then frame up on Viewfinder. Explore a surreal dream like word with a polaroid camera as your trusted equipment. Don’t worry as this isn’t your average camera. With it you can reshape the very world according to your desires. Copy items by taking pictures, make new paths by thinking creatively, or even take a note from Looney Toons and use a photo of a hole to make a door. This puzzle platformer challenges you to think outside the frame and find a new view. Viewfinder releases on July 18th for PS5 and PC

Explore with some new friends (Andrew Hamilton)

Pikmin 4: Next we have a long awaited follow up to one of Nintendo’s lesser known franchises Pikmin 4. Gather the pint-size plant like creatures to assist in solving puzzles as you explore a mysterious, yet familiar world. Search for your lost crew and maybe even find some wonderful treasures along the way when Pikmin 4 comes to Nintendo Switch on July 21st.

Space exploring in the best sci-fi has to offer (Andrew Hamilton)

The Expanse: Experience the exciting universe of The Expanse like never before in Telltale’s latest adventure, The Expanse: A Telltale Series. Follow Camina Drummer, and explore the dangerous and uncharted edges of The Belt aboard the The Artemis. From scavenging wrecked ships in a zero-g environment, to surviving a mutiny, to combating fearsome pirates, you make the difficult choices and reveal Camina Drummer’s resolve in this latest Telltale adventure. The hit sci-fi series is much beloved across the sci-fi scene so I’m excited to see a new perspective on this universe when The Expanse comes to PS4,PS5, Xbox On, Series S/X and PC on July 27th.

cooking up some family fun (Andrew Hamilton)

Venba: It is way too hot outside to heat up the kitchen to experiment with new dishes so if cooking is your aim Venba might be a recipe for fun this summer (Fuck you Andrew that’s a good line). Explore a family’s transition as they immigrate from India to Canada in the 1980s. Learn about this family story told through a beautiful, animated art style and the love and emotion that can be attached to cooking. All the while learning real authentic recipes that can be replicated in real life. I cannot guarantee the results will be as mouth watering as the game makes them look however. As you make these traditional meals with your family you will slowly start to piece together and repair the family cookbook that was damaged. All the while remembering the times these recipes have affected you in the past. Venba releases July 31st for Xbox Series X and S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

July is typically the quite before the storm of releases in the holiday season so enjoy these more relaxed titles. Catch up on your backlog. Because, while July’s forecast calls for heat and Dino showers, August through November is nothing but a storm of games. Stay safe. Drink lots of fluids and get immersed in an exceptional world. If you like what I do here, join us by Subscribing on YouTube. Until next time, I’m Andrew Hamilton.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.