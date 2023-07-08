Advertise
Heat alerts possible this weekend

By Jillian Grace
Updated: 1 hour ago
This week hasn’t been as brutal with the heat -- it’s definitely been and felt hotter earlier this year, but that will be changing going into the weekend. There’s an area of high pressure that’s been sitting off to the west, but over the next few days it will start to get close and influence our weather more. This means the heat builds and rain chances will likely not be headed in our direction.

There will be some storms close-ish over the weekend and into the early parts of next week. The flow around the high pressure sends the moisture and rain chances up and over the heat dome. That said, there will be some rain/storms in parts of Oklahoma and north Texas. There’s a very small chance that some of that rain could clip our northeastern counties over the weekend, but the chance is about 10% or less. Most of us are just dealing with the heat + humidity. Officially no heat alerts have been issued (yet) for the weekend or the upcoming week, but that could easily change with heat index values expected to be in the 105° and 110 range. That’s this weekend and all of next week.

For the weekend, temperatures will warm into the upper 90s with heat index values Saturday maxing out near 106°. Sunday is a touch hotter, with heat index values maxing out near 108°. It gets hotter from there because highs will hover close to or over 100° all week long next week with daily heat index values maxing out between 105° and 110°.

