Suspects who robbed Houston pawn shop wanted by police

By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Two suspects are wanted in relation to a robbery of a Houston pawn shop.

The robbery happened on June 23, 2023, at around 4:15 p.m. The suspects entered a pawn shop at the 8600 block of S. Main.

One suspect immediately pulled out a handgun and demanded the money from the cash registers. Both suspects took the money and left towards a parking garage at the 8700 block of Main.

The Houston Police Department describes the first suspect as a Black man who is about 30 years old. He is 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, grey short sleeve shirt and black shorts.

HPD describes the second suspect as a 20 to 30-year-old Black man who is 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants and a black mask.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

