C.A.S.T. for Kids Waco event offers fishing experience to children, young adults with disabilities

Children with disabilities spend the day fishing at Touchdown Alley in Waco through C.A.S.T. for kids event.
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Saturday, July 8th marked the annual Waco C.A.S.T. for Kids fishing event at McLane Stadium’s touchdown alley, and the kids who participated were instantly hooked.

C.A.S.T. for Kids is a nonprofit that works to enrich the lives of children with special needs through the sport of fishing, something that they may not normally be able to participate in.

Normally, the event takes place at Lake Waco, but low lake levels meant switching it up to touchdown alley this year.

The entire event is funded by donations, which in part were raised on Friday night at the 6th annual Waco C.A.S.T. for Kids gala and auction.

“They don’t have to worry about, I’m in a wheelchair, I can’t get on a boat, because we figure out how to get them on a boat,” Ashley Salome, the Waco coordinator for C.A.S.T. for Kids, said. “And it lets them experience things that typical kids do on a daily basis or a weekly basis, and it takes all the concerns of how, money, all of that, and let’s them be “normal” for a day.”

Those looking to donate can do so on the nonprofit’s website, https://castforkids.org/.

