Dangerous heat and humidity remain the major story, but a stray shower or storm not completely out of the question the rest of the weekend

Heat Advisory in effect through 9PM Monday… At least.
By Jillian Grace
Updated: 2 hours ago
Waking up Sunday morning temperatures will be warm, sitting into the mid 70s to around 80°. A Heat Advisory will be in effect starting 1PM Sunday and remaining in place through at least 9PM Monday… We’ll likely see some sort of Heat Alerts remain in place for all of Central Texas throughout the work week as the dangerous heat and humidity continue. Sunday afternoon will feature highs in the mid 90s to around 100° - With feels like temperatures around 105° to 111°. That same frontal boundary that was parked to the north on Saturday will begin to meander on south and enter into the northern and northeastern parts of Central Texas. That boundary will remain the main focus point for stray showers and storms with strong winds gusts, lightning, and hail being the main concerns into the evening hours. There’s a low end risk for a stray severe storm across our northeastern counties with the better chance for severe weather staying to our north.

The heat dome that’s responsible for the uncomfortable and dangerous heat that cranked up over the weekend will continue to have a major influence on our temperatures for the upcoming work week. The high-pressure system will stay far enough west Monday and Tuesday that our temperatures stay in the upper 90s to around 100°. It’s also far enough out west that showers and storms that develop to our north could have a chance at moving into Central Texas - But the likelihood of that happening is low but now zero, so coverage stays isolated if any during the PM hours Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances Monday and Tuesday stay at about only 10%. The high begins to shift further east by the middle of the week. As that happens - Widespread triple digit temperatures are forecast for Central Texas for the rest of the week and possibly into the weekend. The placement of the high will put an end to our very isolated rain chances, but humidity levels will remain elevated. With widespread triple digit temps and the elevated humidity - Feels-like temperatures will be between 107° and 115°. We may see a slight uptick in isolated rain chances over the weekend and that may allow our temperatures to drop down a few degrees… But there’s really no significant relief heading our way any time soon. Make sure to continue to practice heat safety!!

