Fire put out at Clifton Moulding during fire department fundraiser

By Megan Boyd
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - While Clifton fire fighters were supposed to be at their department’s annual Fish Fry Fundraiser, the first responders were instead fighting a fire at Clifton Moulding Corporation at 100 S Avenue B blocks away.

Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion during the fire fight.

The fire has since been put out, but there’s no word on a cause or the extent of the damage.

The department’s Fish Fry Fundraiser was delayed because of the fire but still took place later in the evening.

Clifton Moulding fire
Clifton Moulding fire(Clifton VFD Facebook)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

