Isolated rain chances to start the week but the main concern is the dangerous heat

Another brutally hot and humid day has unfolded across Central Texas. This afternoon temperatures are in the mid 90s to around 100° - But factoring in that humidity, feels-like temperatures are ranging between 102° to 110°. If you were hoping to read some good news in this weather update about some heat relief… Well sadly there isn’t any good news to share. The same dangerously hot and humid conditions can be expected for the upcoming work week. The Heat Advisory continues through at least 9PM Monday … But will likely be extended throughout the upcoming week as feels-like temperatures will continue to range from 105° to 111° possibly into next weekend.

We’ve been tracking a weak frontal boundary over the weekend that’s been stalled to our north/northwest. Throughout the day Sunday we started to see that front slowly move further south. That front will continue its trek slowly southward into Monday. Where the boundary lies is where the chance for a few showers and storms will occur Sunday night and throughout the day Monday. There is still uncertainty with how far south the front will travel - But it’s looking like it’ll be placed across Central Texas and act as the focus point for development - Especially for the afternoon and evening hours. We cannot rule out a stray strong storm that could produce gusty winds and hail - But coverage of any rain will remain limited at about 20%. Another complex of showers and storms will develop to our northwest late Monday. That’s where the better chance for showers and storms will occur, but we’ll have to monitor that activity to see if it can travel into Central Texas Tuesday morning. Boundaries from rain activity may also still linger and leave us with a 20% chance for showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. There’s a lot of uncertainty with our rain chances this week… But one thing for sure is that coverage will be limited. So you definitely want to consider yourself lucky if you see rain Monday or Tuesday.

Sadly the heat dome that’s responsible for the uncomfortable and dangerous heat that cranked up over the weekend will continue to have a major influence on our temperatures for the upcoming work week. The high-pressure system will stay far enough west Monday and Tuesday that our temperatures stay in the upper 90s to around 100° and far enough west for showers and storms to clip part of Central Texas. Rain chances Monday and Tuesday stay at about only 10%. The high begins to build and shift further east by the middle of the week. As that happens - Widespread triple digit temperatures are forecast for Central Texas for the rest of the week and possibly into the weekend. The placement of the high will put an end to our very isolated rain chances, but humidity levels will remain elevated. With widespread triple digit temps and the elevated humidity - Feels-like temperatures will be between 107° and 112°. Make sure to continue to practice heat safety!!

