La Fiesta celebrates 60th birthday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - La Fiesta, a Waco Tex-Mex staple, celebrated 60 years of business this weekend.

The celebration included brunch, as well as live music from the band Eric and Thomas Unplugged.

According to their website, the restaurant on Franklin Ave. has been voted Waco’s favorite Tex-Mex for over a decade.

La Fiesta translates to “the party”, and their owners say if you drop by any of their locations on a weekend, you’ll understand why the restaurant got its name.

