Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

La Fiesta celebrates 60th birthday

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - La Fiesta, a Waco Tex-Mex staple, celebrated 60 years of business this weekend.

The celebration included brunch, as well as live music from the band Eric and Thomas Unplugged.

According to their website, the restaurant on Franklin Ave. has been voted Waco’s favorite Tex-Mex for over a decade.

La Fiesta translates to “the party”, and their owners say if you drop by any of their locations on a weekend, you’ll understand why the restaurant got its name.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
McLennan County District Clerk Jon Gimble
Texas residents summoned for jury duty to get pay raise for first time in 20 years
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office on July 7, 2023, announced the arrest of 17 individuals...
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office announces arrests of 17 ‘perverts’ during human trafficking sting
File Photo
Border Patrol agents foil human smuggling attempting involving hay bales
Officer Ryan Dieterich (left) and officer Patrick Bellringer (right)
Riesel City Council accepts officer’s resignation, votes to terminate another

Latest News

Car show for Autism Awareness
C.A.S.T. for kids fishing event held in Waco
U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Dallas. (File)
Rep. Pete Sessions hosts town hall at VFW in Hewitt
La Fiesta celebrates 60 years in Waco