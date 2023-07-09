Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Nonprofit brings comfort to foster children by renovating Child Protective Services offices

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A nonprofit traveled to Waco to help make foster kids’ experiences vibrant as they’re in visitation rooms at Child Protective Services offices.

Brightening Dark Spaces focuses on refurbishing these government office spaces to make children feel comfortable and at home.

The group revamped the CPS offices on Austin and Herring Avenue.

Volunteers took time to either clean, paint, or decorate the waiting rooms for the foster children.

Director, Helen Hindman, said it’s challenging for a child to go through the foster care system, but adding life to the rooms makes a difference.

“We care about lightening the load on their hearts when they come into these spaces,” said Hindman, “We create trauma informed spaces. These children are coming out of a lot of abuse, neglect, trauma, domestic violence, etc. Every situation is different. So, to create spaces where love surrounds these children is a mission in our hearts,” said Hindman.

Hindman said there’s double the amount of children in Waco’s foster care system compared to Bryan and College Station combined.

She said there’s more work to do in Waco, but it’s worth it.

“I’ve learned that atmosphere really matters, it really dictates our experiences and the memories left behind us. We want to create an atmosphere where their hearts can rest. So that’s why we try to take these rooms that looked like a doctor’s office, super dark and messy, and we try to brighten them up,” said Hindman.

The group said it was able to raise $25,000 in Waco to help make this transformation possible.

“We’re so incredibly grateful for the community. We could not have done this without the Waco community. We’re grateful for their generosity and their hearts that care about these foster children and their experience in these government offices,” said Hindman.

The nonprofit plans to expand its services to larger cities to help aid even more children in foster care.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
McLennan County District Clerk Jon Gimble
Texas residents summoned for jury duty to get pay raise for first time in 20 years
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office on July 7, 2023, announced the arrest of 17 individuals...
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office announces arrests of 17 ‘perverts’ during human trafficking sting
File Photo
Border Patrol agents foil human smuggling attempting involving hay bales
Officer Ryan Dieterich (left) and officer Patrick Bellringer (right)
Riesel City Council accepts officer’s resignation, votes to terminate another

Latest News

Aggies casting extras for PSA
La Fiesta celebrates 60 years
La Fiesta celebrates 60th birthday
U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Dallas. (File)
Rep. Pete Sessions hosts town hall at VFW in Hewitt
Clifton Moulding fire
Fire put out at Clifton Moulding during fire department fundraiser