Rep. Pete Sessions hosts town hall at VFW in Hewitt

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congressman Pete Sessions hosted a town hall in Hewitt Saturday morning.

After a short presentation, sessions opened up the floor to the public for questions. It was there that his constituents got face time with the congressman to learn about what he’s been working on in the capital.

Those in attendance asked about his stance on a variety of issues, such as immigration policies, human trafficking, government spending, and the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding affirmative action.

”When you are denying in a public institution, a person who has the highest opportunity, that is against the law,” said Sessions.

“The Supreme Court has now come out and said that, we will take this under advisement.”

Sessions will host his next town hall from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Robinson Junior High School on July 14.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

