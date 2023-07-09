“Simply Discs”, Waco’s premiere disc golf pro shop

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Just off of North 19th Street in Waco, a brand new disc golf shop, Simply Disc, is just in their fourth month of business.

It’s run by three best friends, Chris Beals, Chris Oliver, and Nolan Crunk. They all have other full time jobs and operate the shop on the side.

“Normally, I’m an AWS certified solutions architect,” said Crunk. “I also work on the weekends as a waiter.”

They’re just a couple of guys, all obsessed with the sport. The shop was always a dream of theirs, until earlier this year, when everything fell right into place.

“We gotta figure out a way to make this life, why can’t we make this our life,” said Crunk. “Waco doesn’t have a disc golf store, so we started looking for a spot, and the spot popped up, and the rest is history.”

“I was headed to the grocery store and just happened to see a for rent sign out,” said Oliver. “I pulled in, just kind of looked around inside and just kind of took some pictures from outside and sent it to the other two. They brought us in, lets us see the place, and we were like ‘Yes, we want it.’”

Simply Discs is one of the only disc golf pro shops in the Waco area. They also chose the perfect location to open up shop, just seven minutes away from one of the nation’s top rated courses.

“If you’re a disc golfer and you come anywhere near this area, you’re gonna stop by the “B-East,’” said Crunk. “It’s the Brazos East Park disc golf course, it’s the second stop on the tour. You see it on the coverage, on YouTube, and people want to go and see and play these courses.

The “B-East” is also what attracts a majority of their customers.

“People from New York, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa,” said Oliver. “And we’re like, ‘this is really cool, they’re traveling just to play this course.’”

The business from the Brazos Park course is great, but they’re now focusing on building up their local clientele.

“There’s still more people that don’t know we’re here,” said Oliver. “We want people to know that we’re here.”

That’s not the only thing they want to build. Right outside their store sits a disc golf basket. It’s a symbol for the future of Simply Discs. They hope to one day build their own disc golf course behind the store.

“We’re hoping that we will be able to incorporate some of this behind us,” said Oliver. “It goes back pretty far. And hopefully that adds up to getting us our own course one day.”

In the meantime, they’re focused on the present, living in their dreams and getting to do what they’re passionate about.

“I’m really passionate and obsessed about this place,” said Crunk. “It’s been one of the most exciting things that’s going on in my life. That keeps me motivated and excited to go wake up in the morning and go do this”

