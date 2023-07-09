Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco Fire Department battles three alarm brush fire near Lake Waco bike trail

Waco fire battles three alarm brush fire near Lake Waco hiking trail
Waco fire battles three alarm brush fire near Lake Waco hiking trail(Madison Herber KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department was called at 2:25 Sunday afternoon to a brush fire that was headed towards a tree line.

The fire sparked in a field near the Lake Waco hike and bike trail off of Airport Road.

The initial crew on scene was able to contain the fire in under 30 minutes, but the department upgraded the alarm for additional support putting out hot spots.

“The initial crews on scene were able to make a good stop and prevent the fire from getting in the tree line. We turned one of the alarms back but kept the second alarm coming so we have additional resources, additional brush trucks to help put out the spot fires,” says Benjamin Samarripa, the Battalion Chief for Waco FD.

While KWTX was on the scene, the Fire Corp showed up. They are a group of volunteers who bring resources to firefighters to keep them safe while battling the heat, in the heat.

Samarripa adds that they have gotten a little break from battling brush fires, thanks to all the recent rain. They got familiar with fighting brush fires the last two years from the severe drought in Texas.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
McLennan County District Clerk Jon Gimble
Texas residents summoned for jury duty to get pay raise for first time in 20 years
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office on July 7, 2023, announced the arrest of 17 individuals...
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office announces arrests of 17 ‘perverts’ during human trafficking sting
File Photo
Border Patrol agents foil human smuggling attempting involving hay bales
Officer Ryan Dieterich (left) and officer Patrick Bellringer (right)
Riesel City Council accepts officer’s resignation, votes to terminate another

Latest News

KWTX Weather Xtra - Degrees of Science Special: STEM Careers - July 9, 2023
Saturday, July 8th marked the annual Waco C.A.S.T. for Kids fishing event at McLane Stadium’s...
C.A.S.T. for Kids Waco event offers fishing experience to children, young adults with disabilities
Nonprofit brings comfort to foster children by renovating Child Protective Services offices
Nonprofit brings comfort to foster children by renovating Child Protective Services offices
Aggies casting extras for PSA