Waco Fire Department battles three alarm brush fire near Lake Waco bike trail

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department was called at 2:25 Sunday afternoon to a brush fire that was headed towards a tree line.

The fire sparked in a field near the Lake Waco hike and bike trail off of Airport Road.

The initial crew on scene was able to contain the fire in under 30 minutes, but the department upgraded the alarm for additional support putting out hot spots.

“The initial crews on scene were able to make a good stop and prevent the fire from getting in the tree line. We turned one of the alarms back but kept the second alarm coming so we have additional resources, additional brush trucks to help put out the spot fires,” says Benjamin Samarripa, the Battalion Chief for Waco FD.

While KWTX was on the scene, the Fire Corp showed up. They are a group of volunteers who bring resources to firefighters to keep them safe while battling the heat, in the heat.

Samarripa adds that they have gotten a little break from battling brush fires, thanks to all the recent rain. They got familiar with fighting brush fires the last two years from the severe drought in Texas.

