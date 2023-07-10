Advertise
Be Remarkable
Backyard BBQ
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

14th annual TriWaco welcomes over 700 athletes to Waco Sunday

The heat didn’t stop the cheers of excitement in downtown Waco Sunday morning, as over 700...
The heat didn’t stop the cheers of excitement in downtown Waco Sunday morning, as over 700 athletes swam across the Brazos river, cycled down M.L.K Jr. Blvd., and ran across the Waco suspension bridge to cross the finish line for TriWaco.(Ally Kadlubar)
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The heat didn’t stop the cheers of excitement in downtown Waco Sunday morning, as over 700 athletes swam across the Brazos river, cycled down M.L.K Jr. Blvd., and ran across the Waco suspension bridge to cross the finish line for TriWaco.

“We have multiple different distances that people can compete in, from sprint, to Olympic, we have a relay option, we have an aquabike option, so something for every athlete,” Alivia Gomez, the director of signature events for the Greater Waco Chamber, said.

The majority of those athletes, Gomez said, are coming from outside the Waco area, which means a big boost for the city’s economy.

“All of our hotel rooms are filled, our mom and pop restaurants are getting people in the doors that have never been there before, and local shops are getting new customers,” Gomez said. “So it’s a great, great thing for the community.”

This was the case for Dawn Bauerle, who came in from Garland, Texas to compete in her 5th TriWaco.

But this year, she’s celebrating more than just crossing the finish line.

“July 14th of 2022, I found a lump in my right breast,” Bauerle, a TriWaco finisher and cancer survivor, told KWTX. “I went to have a mammogram and sonogram a couple days later, and they did find a 6 cm. tumor.”

After a full mastectomy, Bauerle started chemotherapy late last year, causing her to lose her hair – and strength – as she battled the cancer.

But that didn’t stop her from competing today; the triathlete says this was her “comeback race,” acting as an inspiration to all who cheered her on.

“I’m just so proud of her,” Storie Smith, Bauerle’s daughter, said as she held back tears. “It was really scary, and I’m so glad she’s okay and she can still do the things she loves to do.”

That resiliency is carrying Bauerle to her next race, the Ironman Memphis 70.3, which she plans to compete in in October.

And of course, she also has plans to race in next year’s TriWaco, too.

Winner results for each category can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McLennan County District Clerk Jon Gimble
Texas residents summoned for jury duty to get pay raise for first time in 20 years
An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
World’s biggest cruise ship almost ready
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office on July 7, 2023, announced the arrest of 17 individuals...
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office announces arrests of 17 ‘perverts’ during human trafficking sting
File Photo
Border Patrol agents foil human smuggling attempting involving hay bales
Officer Ryan Dieterich (left) and officer Patrick Bellringer (right)
Riesel City Council accepts officer’s resignation, votes to terminate another

Latest News

Woodway fire destroys condominium building
KWTX Weather Xtra - Degrees of Science Special: STEM Careers - July 9, 2023
Waco fire battles three alarm brush fire near Lake Waco hiking trail
Waco Fire Department battles three alarm brush fire near Lake Waco bike trail
Saturday, July 8th marked the annual Waco C.A.S.T. for Kids fishing event at McLane Stadium’s...
C.A.S.T. for Kids Waco event offers fishing experience to children, young adults with disabilities