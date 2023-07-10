14th annual TriWaco welcomes over 700 athletes to Waco Sunday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The heat didn’t stop the cheers of excitement in downtown Waco Sunday morning, as over 700 athletes swam across the Brazos river, cycled down M.L.K Jr. Blvd., and ran across the Waco suspension bridge to cross the finish line for TriWaco.

“We have multiple different distances that people can compete in, from sprint, to Olympic, we have a relay option, we have an aquabike option, so something for every athlete,” Alivia Gomez, the director of signature events for the Greater Waco Chamber, said.

The majority of those athletes, Gomez said, are coming from outside the Waco area, which means a big boost for the city’s economy.

“All of our hotel rooms are filled, our mom and pop restaurants are getting people in the doors that have never been there before, and local shops are getting new customers,” Gomez said. “So it’s a great, great thing for the community.”

This was the case for Dawn Bauerle, who came in from Garland, Texas to compete in her 5th TriWaco.

But this year, she’s celebrating more than just crossing the finish line.

“July 14th of 2022, I found a lump in my right breast,” Bauerle, a TriWaco finisher and cancer survivor, told KWTX. “I went to have a mammogram and sonogram a couple days later, and they did find a 6 cm. tumor.”

After a full mastectomy, Bauerle started chemotherapy late last year, causing her to lose her hair – and strength – as she battled the cancer.

But that didn’t stop her from competing today; the triathlete says this was her “comeback race,” acting as an inspiration to all who cheered her on.

“I’m just so proud of her,” Storie Smith, Bauerle’s daughter, said as she held back tears. “It was really scary, and I’m so glad she’s okay and she can still do the things she loves to do.”

That resiliency is carrying Bauerle to her next race, the Ironman Memphis 70.3, which she plans to compete in in October.

And of course, she also has plans to race in next year’s TriWaco, too.

Winner results for each category can be found here.

